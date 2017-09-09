Autopsy: Officer had anti-depressant in system before crash

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. (AP) - An autopsy shows that a western Michigan police officer had the prescription antidepressant paroxetine and caffeine in his system at the time his patrol car crashed into a tree.

A Michigan State Police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request on Friday says Norton Shores officer Jonathan Ginka's blood tested positive for the substances.

Paroxetine is used to treat depression, anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Ginka was traveling at 46 mph and didn't brake until the last second before his cruiser struck the tree on May 10, killing him. He was wearing a seat belt. His death was ruled accidental.

State police said last month that the cause of the crash remained unknown.

