Beach hazards statement in effect through Saturday

Large waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Muskegon, Mich. Photo taken in 2015. (Photo: Jon Mills | WZZM)

The National Weather Service is warning that Lake Michigan will have dangerous conditions Saturday. A beach hazards statement is in effect through Saturday evening.

The warning covers beaches in Mason, Oceana, and Muskegon counties. Winds 15 to 25 miles per hour should create 3 to 6 foot waves.

Those conditions should result in rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions especially near piers.

