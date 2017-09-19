Boat catches fire, hits power line in Grand Haven

(Photo: Becky Vargo/Tribune Photo)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Power was out in a portion of Grand Haven Township On Tuesday night, Sept. 19 after a boat hit a power line and caused a wild fire.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Lost Channel, off the Grand River near where Robbins Road and 152nd Avenue meet.

According to police, the boater was able to get off his burning boat. He apparently suffered some burns.

Police said the boater told them he had some kind of electrical malfunction that caused the fire on the boat. He was able to walk through shallow water in the channel to get to shore and a passerby took him to a hospital.

A wild fire related to the incident has been reported in the area of Robbins Road and 152nd Avenue, and fire crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

(Photo: Becky Vargo/Tribune Photo)

