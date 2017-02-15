MUSKEGON, MICH. - Wednesday four members of the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore were honored.

Each was named a finalist for the club's Youth of the Year award. The event is awarded annually to a member of the club who lives out leadership, service and academic excellence.

The four finalists included 15-year-old Sylvester Kirks of Muskegon Heights Academy, 17-year-old Antonio Thomas of the Muskegon Heights Academy, 14-year-old Charles Hardy of Muskegon High School and 14-year old Asia Hughes of Muskegon High School.

The club's selection committee award Youth of the Year to Antonio Thomas.

"It helps you out, gives you different opportunities, a career path you never thought," Thomas said following the awards ceremony. "It might help you out when it comes to different situations you might encounter in life and that's what they show you."

Thomas receives a $5,000 scholarship and advance to the Boys and Girls club's regional competition to compete for even more scholarship money.

