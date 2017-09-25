Brush fire in Manistee National Forest near Holton

HOLTON, MICH. - There was a brush fire in Manistee National Forest on Monday, Sept. 25 that was only made worse by the hot and dry conditions.

Multiple crews responded to help stop the flames from spreading, but it was put out in the afternoon.

The fire danger remains high.

Firefighters out in the extreme heat working to put out fire in Manistee National Forest West of Holton. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/1PvqaGMrEJ — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) September 25, 2017

Fire in Nat. forest is out. So dry/hot firefighters thankful it was spotted early. Cause under investigation.@wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Yi7QZ3BwsJ — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) September 25, 2017

