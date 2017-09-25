WZZM
Brush fire in Manistee National Forest near Holton

Dry conditions led to a brush fire in Manistee National Forest.

Staff , WZZM 9:38 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

HOLTON, MICH. - There was a brush fire in Manistee National Forest on Monday, Sept. 25 that was only made worse by the hot and dry conditions.

Multiple crews responded to help stop the flames from spreading, but it was put out in the afternoon. 

The fire danger remains high. 

