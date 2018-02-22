Cedar Creek Township Muskegon County.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The Muskegon river crested Wednesday night in Newaygo County leaving moderate flooding behind.

Riverfront residents are familiar with spring floods and the damage those floods have caused.

Brian Timmerman, a resident of Cedar Creek Township, says the flooding doesn't have to be as bad as it is. The high water had Timmerman leaving for work Thursday afternoon in hip waders.

He lives on Brickyard Road, which was covered with water from the Muskegon River, ranging from several inches to three feet deep. "Definitely should not be driving down that, it's just too deep," said Timmerman.

He's been through a couple of floods and wants Consumers Energy to use the Croton Dam to reduce their impact. "Let some of that water out that they are holding in the reservoir," said Timmerman. "So that when the heavy rain comes it doesn't impact us as much down stream."

Roger Morgenstern, Senior Public Information Director at Consumers Energy, says the company can not use the Croton and Hardy dams as flood control devices, "What Mother Nature gives us is what we pass through our dams."

The federal license the dams operate under prevents the company from reducing or increasing the Muskegon River's flow.

However at this time of the year the license does allow the company to hold some water back at the Hardy Pond. "What we have been able to do is keep more of the water at the Hardy Pond, which is upstream of Croton and reduce somewhat the amount of water that's coming through Croton," said Morgenstern.

Those spring run off adjustments at the Hardy dam are minimal.

"I'd like to see some other option," said Timmerman. "What other options do we got?"

