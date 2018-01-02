Cancer takes life of fleeing driver facing murder trial

Victor Thompson

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A murder suspect, accused of causing a fatal car crash in Norton Shores had died.

Victor Eugene Thompson, 37 of Grand Rapids was charged with open murder in the Aug. 17 death of 92-year old Duane Quigg of Norton Shores.

Officials with the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department say Thompson died at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids Dec. 27.

Thompson had been held in the Muskegon County Jail since the fatal crash. He was moved to Spectrum Health after his health declined.

Thompson was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer earlier this year while serving a sentence in the Kent County Jail.

He was released from the jail sentence early because of the diagnosis.

Norton Shores Police say Thompson was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to crashing into Quigg's car on Broadway Avenue.

Quigg died at the scene. The crash left Quigg's passenger, 90-year old Elaine Carsok with serious injuries.

Carsok had been recovering since the crash at medical facilities in Muskegon. However she passed away on December 28.

Just prior to the crash a Norton Shores Police officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle Thompson was driving. Police say he speed away from the traffic stop.

Thompson was driving a car that had been reported stolen out of Grand Rapids. He was also a suspect in a reported shoplifting case at the Norton Shores Meijer.

