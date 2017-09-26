Charges for man accused of stealing construction crane from Muskegon business

Larry Lee Wolting

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A North Muskegon man has been identified in court records as the person accused of stealing a large construction crane Monday morning in Muskegon.

The five count felony complaint accuses 32-year old Larry Lee Wolting with child abuse, breaking & entering, malicious destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.

Court records indicate Wolting may have been high on crystal meth at the time of his arrest.

The incident happened in the area of Roberts Street and East Barney Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The self-propelled crane was taken from inside a security fence at ESCO Company, LLC. The crane was on site to lift heavy equipment as the manufacturing facility closes.

Police said Monday a 2-month-old girl was discovered in the area as ESCO. Police later confirmed the child was Wolting's .

Tuesday the Muskegon County Prosecutor's office authorized the felony complaint.

Wolting is accused of driving the crane over fences and into a light pole. On Tuesday, Sept. 26 he remained in a Muskegon hospital. Police are guarding Wolting and will move him to the Muskegon County Jail when doctors say he's well enough to leave the hospital.

Wolting's daughter is currently receiving medical treatment at a Grand Rapids hospital. Her injuries are not considered severe.

During an emergency custody hearing Tuesday a Muskegon Family Court judged placed the child under the care of the Michigan foster care system.

The mother of the child is wanted by police. Her whereabouts is unknown.

Wolting was recently released from prison. He served time for safe-breaking, breaking and entering, and a criminal sexual conduct conviction. Michigan prison records show Wolting is under probation until next year.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

