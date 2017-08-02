Closed Kmart in Norton Shores listed for sale

Closed Kmart in Norton Shores.

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - A close Kmart store that's been empty since 2004 is now listed for sale.

The closed Kmart is on 16 acres in Norton Shores. The building and property at 3550 Henry Street are listed for $4.2 million.

RD Management LLC of New York City owns the Kmart plaza. It includes a number of retail units.

Existing business at the site include the Plaza 1&2 Movie Theater, Toast 'N Jams and TCBY.

Muskegon County has another empty Kmart location. That one is on Apple Avenue and US-31.

It closed in fall of 2016.

