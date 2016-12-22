Congressman Huizenga responds to parenting criticism

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland congressman Bill Huizenga says he would do anything for his children, including lay down his life.

But some have questioned the congressman's parenting priorities after he said delaying treatment of his son's broken arm was the kind of decision people can make to reduce the cost of health care.

He says it only looked like a sprain, so they skipped an expensive trip to the emergency room and took the boy to their doctor the next day.

That’s when the fracture was discovered.

Critics on social media and some web sites are calling the decision to wait until morning everything from "poor judgement" to "child abuse."

“We have had all kinds of left leaning blogs and reporters coming at us and saying just outrageous things about me and my family that simply aren't true,” says Congressman Huizenga. "Anybody who knows me knows I’m a loving, caring father of 5 kids who would do anything, including lay down my own life, for my children.”

Congressman Huizenga supports repeal of "Obama Care" and says people who disagree are using the injury to his son to attack his credibility. He says the cast was removed from the boy's arm a week and a half ago.

“He is playing the piano,” laughs Huizenga. “Just had a band concert. He is playing catch. He is a healthy, normal 10 year old.”



