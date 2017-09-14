Corp of engineers construct Asian carp battle plan

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Noise from underwater speakers and a powerful electric barrier are two elements of the latest plan, to keep Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes.

Thursday the US Army Corps of Engineers shared details and heard public comments during a town hall meeting in Muskegon.

The invasive species is considered a menace because it eats the food native fish like walleye and trout depend on for survival.

If approved, the plan would add an electronic barrier, underwater speakers and a flush system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on the Illinois River to push eggs downstream.

“We have a layered approach,” explains Corps of Engineers project manager Andrew Leichty. “There is no single measure itself that is 100 percent effective.”

The leading edge of the Asian Carp population advancing toward Lake Michigan is thought to be about 50 miles away, but in June one of the fish was found near Chicago, nine miles from the lake.

The third and final public hearing on the plan is September 18 in Joliet, IL. People can also comment on-line until November 17, 2017.

“I think everyone understands there is this absolute need for protecting the Great Lakes,” says Noel Winger of Grand Haven. “Especially for something as invasive as the Asian Carp."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV