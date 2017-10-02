County-wide drug education event Tuesday in Muskegon

Prescription Drug Abuse

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is urging parents, educators, students and community members to take a break in their day on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to connect virtually to a live event designed to shatter the myths about drugs impacting Muskegon County. "The biggest myth of all," Hilson said, "is that there is no drug problem here."

The event, hosted by the Prosecutor's Office and several community partners, will feature real stories from real people who have struggled with addiction and have faced the untold consequences of marijuana, opioid, heroin, prescription drug, and alcohol use. Hilson said the event will help people identify drug use in its earliest stages and learn how to help a friend or teen. "For parents, this might be a way to save their own son or daughter's life," said Hilson.

Hundreds of middle and high school students will be watching the event online, as it will be streamed live from Muskegon Community College. Speakers will include Daniel Nelson who today is a twenty-seven-year-old father of a young son. Nelson will share his story that began when he was a high school wrestler with a pulled muscle. Finding one of his grandmother's Norco pills started his downward spiral that eventually landed him behind bars and solidly addicted to heroin.

Hilson pointed out that since 2000, deaths due to drug overdose in Michigan have increased by 511%. "With over 18.6% of teens from Muskegon County self-reporting the use of alcohol, 15.3% reporting marijuana use, and over 7% admitting to misusing prescription drugs. It is critical that as many people as possible connect with us online through Mona Shores Public Schools YouTube channel or through the Facebook Live feed," said Hilson.

For answers to questions about this event, please contact the Health Project – Community Benefit Ministry of Mercy Health at 231-672-3201. For help with a substance abuse problem, please contact HealthWest at 231-720-3200.

You can watch the event live at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at either of these places:

