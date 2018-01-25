Effort to recall Muskegon Co. Drain Commissioner begins

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A group of Muskegon County residents are working to recall Muskegon County Drain Commissioner Brenda Moore.

Friday they may learn if their recall effort can move forward.The Muskegon County election commission plans to hold a clarity hearing. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m in the board of commissioner's chambers at the Muskegon Hall of Justice.

Moore was elected by voters in 2016. She was first appointed to the position in 2013.

A number of residents in the Kuis drain district objects to plans to spend more than $2-million to make improvements to the drain. The work would be in an effort to more efficiently move ground water away from neighborhoods and into Black Creek.

Some homeowners in the district are opposed to the plan. Property owners would pay for the work thru assessments.

Homeowners who have contacted WZZM 13 say they don't want to pay for work that's not needed. Some say their properties don't flood, and believe the engineering firm hired to design the project is relying on flawed data.

During Friday's hearing the election commission is expected to decide if the language on their petition is acceptable. If approve the recall effort can move to the next step.

The recall petition was filed with the Muskegon County Clerk Jan.16.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

