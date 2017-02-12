Family of 6 loses home after Oceana County fire

Fire destroys trailer in Oceana County's Weare Township (Photo: Oceana County Press)

WEARE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A family of six lost their home when their trailer was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, in the 6400 block of 104th Avenue near Monroe Road.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family, which includes children ages 6, 5, 2 and 6-months-old, said Hart Fire Chief Jack White. The displaced family, which safely escaped the fire, is staying with family members, White said.

According to a report in the Oceana County Press, the fire was dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“It didn’t take long to knock down,” the chief said. The strong winds pushed the fire south, completely destroying the approximate 12-by-70 foot mobile home. White said the fire started at the north end of the dwelling in the vicinity of the bathroom and utility closet. It’s possible it may have started in a clothes dryer, he said.

“Wind was definitely a factor,” White said. Four thousand gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze.

A barn nearby was saved by the firefighters quickly attacking the east side of the home.

The family was renting the mobile home, and White said he did not believe they had renter’s insurance.

Crystal Township Fire Department assisted the Hart Area Fire Department.

No other information was immediately available.

