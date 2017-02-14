Family worried about well-being of missing 50-year-old man

Ryan Richard Walsworth (Photo: Oceana County Sheriff's Office)

MEARS, MICH. - Family members are worried about the wellbeing of a relative they haven't seen since Monday.

50-year-old Ryan Richard Walsworth was last seen on Feb. 13 leaving his home in Mears in his white, 2012 Ford F-150. The log/farm license plate reads "AC8 5142."

No foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, or if you have seen Walsworth or his vehicle, please call the Oceana County Sheriff's Office at 231-873-2121 or Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

