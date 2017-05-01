Federal budget deal protects Great Lakes funding, for now

Great Lakes file photo (Photo: 2007 photo by John Flesher/Associated Press)

The Great Lakes are safe, for now.

A budget deal reached Sunday night by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate maintains $300 million earmarked for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for the current fiscal year.

President Donald Trump had initially cut $50 million from it to help pay for a wall at the nation’s southern border and increased military spending. And he still has plans to zero out the money for fiscal year 2018, which begins on Oct. 1, 2018.

But the deal struck by lawmakers keeps the money for now. The initiative has been instrumental in more than 3,000 projects, funding wetlands restoration, fighting harmful algae blooms in western Lake Erie, leading efforts to keep invasive Asian carp from reaching the lakes and causing chaos in the ecosystem, and improving fish and shoreline habitat.

Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation hailed the deal.

“It is vital that we protect the Great Lakes, now and in the future, because they help to generate billions in annual economic activity and support 1.5 million good-paying jobs in the tourism, boating and fishing industries,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, in a statement.

And U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-East Lansing, said she intends to keep up the fight against the elimination of the funding next year.

“I will continue working with my colleagues across the aisle to make sure President Trump’s plan to completely eliminate Great Lakes funding next year is stopped,” she said in a statement.

Not all in Michigan’s delegation were on board with the budget deal, which will keep the federal government running through the end of September.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, tweeted his dismay Monday: "Another deal to grow government. Instead of compromising to cut spending, each side agrees to let the other side spend more."

Another deal to grow government. Instead of compromising to cut spending, each side agrees to let the other side spend more. https://t.co/kezjj7LSkv — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 1, 2017

