Fight leads to shooting in Muskegon Heights; 1 person arrested

Muskegon Heights Police vehicle. (Photo: www.facebook.com/heightspolice)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - A suspect has been arrested in Muskegon Heights after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the area of West Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph E. Thomas Jr. said.

One person was shot in the gut and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thomas said he suspects a fight that happened earlier in the day might have lead up to the shooting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV