Firefighters and city playing blame game over Muskegon fire staffing numbers

Muskegon Fire Department (Photo: peter ross)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Chris Drake, the president of Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union Local 370 says current staffing at Muskegon Fire Department has been reduced to levels not seen in the city for many years.

It's resulted in Drake taking to Facebook in an effort to share that message with Muskegon residents. The issue has Drake and city leaders blaming each other for the problem.

In June, Muskegon City Commissioners cut $689,842 from the fire department's budget.

Drake believes the budget cut is why there's been days in recent months when the department has operated with only six on-duty firefighters during a 24-hour shift.

"Operating two firefighters from each of our three stations," Drake said.

It happened twice in December. Drake is concerned about the safety of the city's firefighters.

"Let alone the safety of the public, community and property," Drake said.

According to Drake, the unions' contract with the city calls for at least nine firefighters per shift.

Sick calls and planned vacation time are sometimes to blame for the city allowing department staffing to drop below nine. Drake has been documenting the issue in a number of recent social media posts.

"Trying to get the word out to the public," Drake said. "This is what is happening to your department, and it does not have to be this way."

Muskegon's City Manager Frank Peterson says the budget cut to the fire department was a needed correction. "We were overspending in the fire department for a number of years," Peterson said. "We are getting to a point now this year where we have a lot of the spending under control but at the same time the staffing and operations obviously have been affected."

City Manager Peterson believes staffing shortages can be resolved with more flexibility by fire department staff.

"We are still working on that long-term solution that provides the best service to the community," Peterson said.

Union president Drake believes staffing challenges at the department will get worse in 2018 with three planned retirements and four recent resignations.

"The resignations were guys who were uncertain about the future of this department," Drake said. And he's urging Muskegon residents to become more involved in the issue by attending city commission meetings. The next meeting will take place on Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV