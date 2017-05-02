Flag for fallen state police trooper Paul Butterfield replaced

A thin-blue-line flag flies under the American flag at the Paul Butterfield memorial on Custer Road in Free Soil Township. The flag was missing from its usual spot Saturday, but this morning it — or a new flag — is flying high again. (Photo: Colton Mokofsky)

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A thin-blue-line flag honoring the late Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield has been replaced.

The flag was taken sometime Saturday from a memorial site near where Butterfield was shot and killed. When someone noticed the flag was missing, they called the state police, said MSP Hart Post Sgt. Charles Hockanson.

By 8:30 this morning, that the flag — or a new one — had been returned to its rightful place, he said.

The thin blue line through a black flag is a symbol used by law enforcement to commemorate fallen officers. It’s meaningful, and the removal of the flag from the memorial site of a trooper community members knew and loved was a heartbreak.

Hockanson said it’s good to have the flag back where it belongs.

“We’re very excited to have the flag returned back to the memorial site,” he said. “People noticed it was missing, but we don’t know who took it.”

This article originally appeared in the Ludington Daily News.

