Former Montague HS teacher facing prison for violating probation

Ryan Wright (Photo: Muskegon County Jail)

MONTAGUE, MICH. - Former lakeshore teacher, Ryan Wright, 37, is facing prison for continuing to contact a 17-year-old student he had a sexual relationship with.

A judge sentencing Wright for violating terms of his probation earlier this month.

Wright pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct charges back in June. In August, the former Montague High School teacher was sentenced to a year in jail and two years probation.

Investigators found that Wright met with a 17-year-old student for sex in between those court dates -- while he was out on bond. While in jail, Wright made multiple calls to the 17-year-old girl and sent her letters.

Wright will spend at least 13 months, and up to 15-years in prison for the probation violation.

