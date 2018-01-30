Four lakeshore fire departments receive grant for automated CPR system

(Photo: Grand Haven Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The Greatest Needs Fund of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation provided a $60,000 grant to lakeshore fire departments.

The money will go towards providing the tri-cities and surrounding townships with access to AutoPulse Resuscitation Systems, which provides automated CPR to victims of cardiac arrest.

The Ferrysburg Fire Department, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Crockery Township Fire Department and Spring Lake Fire Department all received the AutoPulse Units on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

