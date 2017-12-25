Fruitport family's pets tragically lost in house fire on Christmas morning

FRUITPORT TWP., MICH. - Seven people evacuated a home in Fruitport Township after it caught fire around 3:00 a.m. Dec. 25, 2017.

First responders arrived on scene at the 3200 block of Sheringer Road to find the family's garage fully engulfed by flames.

Members of the family posted this about the fire on Facebook.

Firefighters and police officers were able to remove many of the family's Christmas presents, but unfortunately, several pets were reportedly lost in the fire. The family members were able to evacuate the home in time due to smoke detector alarms.

Norton Shores Fire Dept. and Professional Med Team Inc. also responded to the scene.

