Fruitport native amid Houston flooding

HOUSTON - A Fruitport woman is among the hundreds of thousands hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. Julie Winter says she is just so grateful she was able to see the sun on Wednesday.

The West Michigan native hunkered down in a suburb just outside of Houston before the storm and that's where she and her family remain.

"I've been in Houston for about three years now and we've had a major flood every year and this one was unreal," Winter said.

Unreal--the only way to describe all that they saw and all that they lost.

"My car was completely submerged," she said over FaceTime.

Winter, her two children and her ex-husband have been staying at his second flood apartment, watching the disaster unfold. But through it all they've managed to keep electricity and a positive attitude.

"The AC units outside they were about four inches from being totally submerged and they were still working," she said. "We're definitely blessed," she continued.

"Well I pray every night so it's probably me," her young daughter chimed in.

They are staying put despite two different groups coming to rescue them." Taking the water rescue meant being separated from our animals and that wasn't a decision we were willing to make," said Winter.

After several long and emotional days, Winter says one thing is clear, they will not be enduring their fourth flood. They plan to move back to West Michigan in the near future.

