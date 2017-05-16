Funeral procession for Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka

Police and community gather to remember Norton Shores Office Jonathan Ginka on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - A 5.5-mile funeral procession is set Tuesday, May 16, for Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka, who died in a crash.

The 34-year-old officer was killed when his police cruiser crashed into a tree early Wednesday, May 10, on Henry Street. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 1110 Dykstra Road in Laketon Township.

Police officers from around the region gather to remember and honor Norton Shores officer Jonathan Ginka. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/HxjXNkAnhP — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) May 16, 2017

Following the funeral, a Ginka's body will be escorted to the Laketon Township Cemetery.

People wishing to honor Ginka and his family can line up for the procession no later than 12:45 p.m.

