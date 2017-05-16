WZZM
Funeral procession for Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka

Processional for Officer Jon Ginka about to begin

Staff , WZZM 12:57 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - A 5.5-mile funeral procession is set Tuesday, May 16, for Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka, who died in a crash.

The 34-year-old officer was killed when his police cruiser crashed into a tree early Wednesday, May 10, on Henry Street. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 1110 Dykstra Road in Laketon Township.

Following the funeral, a Ginka's body will be escorted to the Laketon Township Cemetery.

People wishing to honor Ginka and his family can line up for the procession no later than 12:45 p.m.

