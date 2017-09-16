Grand Haven Musical Fountain debuts new water features

(Photo: Ed Post)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Grand Haven's Musical Fountain is debuting its new water formations, which were developed by engineering students from Grand Valley State University.

Over the summer, five students completed their senior project by designing and constructing the water features that were added to the fountain.

The upgrades include a helix and wave-shaped water formation, in addition to its two original features--sweeping up and down movements. These new developments are being debuted at the fountain's last show of the season on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

This project started in January 2017 when students spent their winter semester researching and designing. Then they built, tested and installed the new equipment during the spring and summer semesters.

"The fountain is loved by both residents and visitors," said Dan Vivian, the facilities manager for the Grand Haven Musical Fountain Committee. "A lot of people have grown up with the fountain. It's part of the landscape here, and we're happy to be working with Grand Valley on its rejuvenation."

The original water formations have been the same for 53 years. The fountain was built in 1963, and its choreographed water movements perform every night during the summer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV