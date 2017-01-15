Greenhouse catches fire at Spring Meadows Nursery

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Fire crews in Ottawa County responded to a large greenhouse Sunday morning.

It happened at Spring Meadows Nursery on 120th Avenue. Police say a passerby spotted the fire at around 3 a.m. and called authorities.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from the roof of the greenhouse. Mutual aid was called in from Allendale and other departments.

There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

(© 2017 WZZM)