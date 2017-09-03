Hazardous beach conditions on Labor Day

Waves on Lake Michigan seen from the Beach Street parking lot in Muskegon on August 20, 2015. (Photo: WZZM)

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement, which will remain in effect through Monday evening, Sept. 4.

There will be high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.

South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon will have particularly dangerous conditions.

Winds will reach 25 to 35 mph on Monday, which will increase waves to six to nine feet.

The weather service is warning even strong swimmers that the high waves can make swimming difficult. Likewise, strong structural currents, longshore currents and rip currents are expected--all of which can quickly pull a swimmer away from shore.

