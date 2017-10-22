Hike2Harbaugh: 22-year-old walks across Michigan to learn from Coach Harbaugh

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Marlin Ingalls is a Spring Lake native who is passionate about football. He wants to be a professional coach, and he is pursuing that career by taking a different route than normal.

Ingalls is hiking from his hometown to Ann Arbor in hopes of getting an audience with and shadowing University of Michigan's head football coach, Jim Harbaugh. The hike started on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The 22-year-old said it is difficult to become a football coach without competing at a professional level. "It has been a dream of mine to coach at a very high level," said Ingalls. "But I can't do that without the knowledge and experience to go with it."

A walk from Spring Lake to Ann Arbor is more than 150 miles, and Ingalls expects it to take him 3-4 days.

"A walk across the state is a testimony of how committed I am to learning from [Harbaugh]," said Ingalls.

The aspiring coach has been a U-M fan for as long as he can remember, and Harbaugh is his role model. "I love everything he represents about football and coaching," said Ingalls. "He doesn't have any limits or limitations on how far he is going to go to be successful."

Ingalls is documenting his journey on Facebook with #Hike2Harbaugh.

