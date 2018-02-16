Hundreds in Ottawa County trained how to respond during active shooter event

Silhouette of a man with a handgun, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - In just six months, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has trained approximately 375 people how to respond during an active shooter event.

According to the department, the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training is a "thought-provoking and engaging class provides strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event."

In addition to individual training, an Emergency and Security Workshop for Places of Worship is now being offered to prepare church leaders for a variety of crisis situations, such as violence, disruptive visitors, plus medical and weather emergencies.

The full agenda can be found by clicking here.

The training sessions are free, but you are asked to pre-register to reserve a spot. To attend, you must be at least 18 years of age and bring an official picture ID.

Both CRASE sessions will be held at the Ottawa County Administrative Building in West Olive. The session for Places of Worship will be held at Beechwood Church in Holland.

For more information or to pre-register for an upcoming session, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV