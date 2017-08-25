Hurricane hygiene kits heading to Texas

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - After food to eat and fresh water to drink, people recovering from natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey need soap, toothpaste and other hygiene products.

And a west Michigan non-profit organization is providing those necessities.

Spring Lake based International Aid is a medical and disaster relief organization that responds to emergencies around the globe. They have thousands of hygiene kits on the way to help people in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

“Hygiene items are something people always ask for,” says International Aid procurement manager Bryony Schultz. “They provide a sense of normalcy after a natural disaster disrupts people’s lives. Just washing your hands with soap and water is a front line defense against disease.”

International Aid says west Michigan community donations and financial contributions help them provide disaster relief services.

“When a city’s infrastructure is broken and sewer and plumbing and all of those things don’t work, the value of having hygiene items is incredible,” says Schultz.

