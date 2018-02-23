Inspecting flooded locations in Newaygo County

Muskegon River flooding in Newaygo County.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - The Muskegon River is receding in Newaygo County, allowing some riverfront residents to return to their homes.

River access sites remain closed in the county, but several roads covered in flood water are now dry.

On Friday Feb. 23, members of the Newaygo County's Emergency Management team were able to access neighborhoods that had been cut off by the high water.

Several of those locations are in the Bridgeton area.

"It has been higher than this," said Marilyn Enness.

She was in Newaygo County, inspecting a friend's fishing cabin. It's on an elevated perch above the river. Enness couldn't find any damage at the cabin.

"It is going to take a lot more than that for this to be in danger," said Enness.

The river moved some steps and floated in a picnic table that was swept away from a location up river.

"That willow tree it's hung up in I could stand underneath," said Enness.

Emergency managers were inspecting houses in lower locations. Most were surrounded by the river on Wednesday and Thursday.

The team is marking properties that need to be inspected before residents can return. Those with noticeable structural, mechanical, or electrical issues will need an inspection.

"To make sure that when they do return home they're aware of some safety issues that we identified," said Abby Watkins, Director of Newaygo County Emergency Services

The Muskegon River in Newaygo County flooded in 2013 and 2014.

"This flood topped our 2013 flood by about half of a foot," said Watkins. That event received Presidential disaster declaration for flooding.

"Our primary goal is to get help out to the homeowners that need it," said Watkins.

There are around 275 homes along the river in this county.

The inspection process will help state officials decided what assistance the homeowners may need.

