Lake Express makes first trip across Lake Michigans

Lake Express starts travel season

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 3:26 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Lake Express kicked off its 14th season of traveling across Lake Michigan on Friday April 28. The high-speed ferry left Muskegon for Milwaukee around 10:15 in the morning.

The morning trip included a family moving from Grand Rapids to Milwaukee and 40 students from the Netherlands.  They just wrapped a tour of dairy farms in Michigan. 

The Lake Express takes two and a half hours to cross Lake Michigan.  It will make two round trips a day between Muskegon and Milwaukee until June 15, arriving in Muskegon at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and departing for Milwaukee at 10:15 and 4:45.  There will be three roundtrips during the summer season starting June 16, for rate information visit their website.

 

