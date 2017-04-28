Lake Express makes first trip across Lake Michigans

The Lake Express crosses Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Muskegon, Michigan.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Lake Express kicked off its 14th season of traveling across Lake Michigan on Friday April 28. The high-speed ferry left Muskegon for Milwaukee around 10:15 in the morning.

The morning trip included a family moving from Grand Rapids to Milwaukee and 40 students from the Netherlands. They just wrapped a tour of dairy farms in Michigan.

The Lake Express takes two and a half hours to cross Lake Michigan. It will make two round trips a day between Muskegon and Milwaukee until June 15, arriving in Muskegon at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and departing for Milwaukee at 10:15 and 4:45. There will be three roundtrips during the summer season starting June 16, for rate information visit their website.

