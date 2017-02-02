Lakeshore grocery store owner not charged for felony sexual conduct

Nick DeMond (Photo: WZZM)

DOUGLAS, MICH. - A Lakeshore grocery store owner previously charged on two counts of second-degree sexual conduct pleaded no contest on Monday.

As part of a plea deal, the two counts of second-degree sexual conduct were dismissed for Nick DeMond.

DeMond's bond has been revoked and prosecutors say sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2017 at 9 a.m in Allegan County Circuit Court.

DeMond was previously charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration with a child under 13 years old. They say the felony happened between 2007 and 2011.

DeMond is the owner of Super-Valu supermarket in Douglas.

