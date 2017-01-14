Lakeshore mom says daughter bullied, spends days in hospital

Paula Seniuk says her daughter, Brianna, is in the hopsital after trying to take her life when bullied. (Photo: Provided)

WZZM 13 reached out to school officials this weekend for comment but did not get a response. Until then, we aren't yet identifying the district involved.

A Lakeshore mom is saying enough is enough after she says her daughter attempted to take her own life this week from being bullied at school.

It's an issue the National Center for Education Statistics says one out of every four students deals with -- but most do not report it -- which is why experts say if you see something, you need to say something.

In a room filled with parents and children, Tim Wheeler is the stand out. The West Michigan man created Rocketoons: a cartoon based conversation kit that helps teachers talk with students about difficult topics like drugs, suicide and bullying.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the founder held a launch party.

"It's an opportunity for kids to see something that will allow them and bring out some of the stressors they're dealing with," one educator said.

Stressors -- something Paula Seniuk wish she identified.

"I never saw any signs that anything was going to go wrong that day," she said. The Lakeshore mom says she has spent the past four days at the hospital caring for her daughter, Brianna.

"She's been bullied at school," she said. "Something happened Wednesday, while I was at work and she actually felt her life would be better if she weren't here than to deal with all the things she's dealing with.

"They made her feel ugly, they stole her stuff, they humiliated her in the classroom and in the hallways, so she went home and decided to take her life."

Seniuk says her 14-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital and since then remains in intensive care. She tells WZZM 13 she has been in talks with her daughter's school since she was hospitalized, and they told her they are looking into the matter.

"I don't want to see another parent go through what I'm going through and what my daughter is going through. Its horrible to see your child in that situation," she said.

A situation she says could have been prevented.

"I'm more upset the fact that I've tried to stop it before it got this far, I've seen this too many times, I've gone to the school, I've talked to the principal," Seniuk said. "If a child sees a kid being bullied they need to say something.

"Not all kids being bullied will go and tell because they're scared."

