Leelanau County Sheriffs identify drowning victim

LEELANAU COUNTY, - The identity of the body was found more than a month ago in Lake Michigan has been released.

Investigators in Leelanau County identified him as 67-year-old Marcus Adams, who was originally from the United Kingdom.

He had been living in Washington, D.C. A charter boat captain found his body about a mile from Leland harbor on July 4.

Investigators believe he stayed at a resort in the Ludington area, where he bought a small rubber boat. That was found floating near the body.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV