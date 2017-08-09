Leelanau County Sheriffs identify drowning victim

LEELANAU COUNTY, - The identity of the body was found more than a month ago in Lake Michigan has been released.
Investigators in Leelanau County identified him as 67-year-old Marcus Adams, who was originally from the United Kingdom.
He had been living in Washington, D.C. A charter boat captain found his body about a mile from Leland harbor on July 4.
Investigators believe he stayed at a resort in the Ludington area, where he bought a small rubber boat. That was found floating near the body.
