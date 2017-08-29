Local animal clinic collects donations for Harvey pets

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Here in West Michigan local businesses are doing what they can to help those affected by Harvey, including the animals.

Clarke Animal Hospital in Spring Lake posted a photo on their Facebook page Monday, asking for donations to send down to Texas for the pets who have lost it all during this horrific storm.

The hospital is asking for blankets, cat boxes, dog beds, and cages. They are working with organizations in Houston as well as an animal clinic in Indiana to get the items delivered.

The clinic says they need the items by Sept. 6 so they can arrange to have them delivered.

