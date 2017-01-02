Man, 31, expected to be OK after Benton Harbor shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - A man is expected to survive after being shot, but police ask for the public's help in solving the case.

The shooting happened early Saturday, Dec. 31, in the parking lot of Smokes Lounge, located at 250 N. Fair Ave., according to a Benton Harbor police news release.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained a serious injury but will recover.

Anyone who might have more information is asked to call police at 269-927-0293.

(© 2017 WZZM)