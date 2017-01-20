White River water rescue site

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Blue Lake Township Fire Chief James Petrie says the man his' department was called to rescue from the White River was found holding onto an ice shelf and had been in that position for approximately 40-minutes.

The man who Petrie says is 42 years old told rescuers he was on a camping trip. A short distance down river from the Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery on East Fruitvale Road the camper's kayak flipped. The man's name was not released by Petrie. He is believed to be from the area near Blue Lake Township.

Rescuers were alerted to the emergency after a woman in the area just happened to hear the man's cry for help. The woman could only tell dispatchers on 911 it sounded like a man in the White River.

Members of several Muskegon County fire departments including Blue Lake Township rushed to the area near the canoe livery and also heard the man calling for help. They found him several hundred yards away from a parking area near the county-line bridge.

One of the rescuers wearing a cold water rescue suit entered the river and was able to get a rope to the man. Other rescuers on the shore of the river pulled him out of the river where an ambulance was staged and waiting.

The waiting ambulance took the man to a Muskegon area hospital. Petrie says the man was alert and talking when was transported away by ambulance.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

