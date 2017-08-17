Man died in high speed chase in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says the pursuit of the suspect vehicle ended prior to the crash. They called off the pursuit because of weather and the of the time of day.

The pursuing police officer was only seconds behind the fleeing vehicle when he crashed into the red SUV.

Michigan State Police are now in charge of the investigation. Police also say a female passenger in the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital.

12:11 p.m.

A high speed chase in Norton Shores ended with a crash, and there was one fatality. The chase ended at Broadway and Huizenga St. around 11:30 a.m.

Norton Shores Police say a retail theft suspect sped away from a traffic stop.

The driver being chased hit a red SUV. The suspect is being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the man driving the SUV has died.

This is a developing story.

