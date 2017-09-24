Man dies on Lake Michigan near St. Joseph

Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. - Robert Amenitsch, 66, died on Lake Michigan near the Rocky Gap park, which is approximately two miles north of St. Joseph piers. Amenitsch was being towed behind a boat on a raft-like tube at a slow speed on Sunday, Sept. 24 around 3:30 p.m.

His son, Michael Amenitsch of Stevensville, Mich. was driving the boat. The victim's spouse, Linda Amenitsch, the boat operator's fiance, Kelley McGeary, and two small children were aboard the boat.

While the boat was slowly towing Robert Amenitsch toward the shoreline, he rolled onto his back and into the water.

Michael Amenitsch immediately turned the boat around and found his father unresponsive. Witnesses on board said the victim's son began rescue breathing. With the assistance of unknown Good Samaritans, they transferred Michael Amenitsch to the beach and began CPR.

Because of the difficult location and urgency, the victim was then transferred to a United States Coast Guard vessel and transported to the St. Joseph Michigan Coast Guard Station where CPR continued. Despite the efforts of the responders, Michael Amenitsch was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was from Niles, Ill.

