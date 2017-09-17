Man rescued from Lake Michigan dies

Lake Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 23-year-old man was riding a personal watercraft in Lake Michigan when he fell off it and into the water on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff, several emergency units were dispatched to a water rescue near Tunnel Park around 3:10 p.m. A witness advised them that a man was facedown in the water approximately 150 feet offshore. He was wearing a life jacket but not moving.

A Deputy from the Ottawa County Marine Unit rescued the man from the water, and he was brought to Holland Hospital where he later died.

The man is from the Holland area.

