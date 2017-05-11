Meijer expands home delivery service to the Lakeshore

WEST MICHIGAN - Meijer announced this morning its home delivery service is expanding to West Michigan's Lakeshore beginning on May 23.

The service launched in Detroit-area Meijer stores last year and in Grand Rapids in March. The store-to-door service is made possible through a partnership with Shipt.

According to a press release, Meijer customers can sign up for Shipt memberships for $99 per year. For a limited-time, new members will also receive $25 off their first order. Delivery is free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

Customers can then use the Shipt app or website to order more than 55,000 items for delivery in as little as one hour, seven days a week.

For more information on shopping with Shipt and a full coverage map, visit www.shipt.com/meijer.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13.

