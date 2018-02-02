Michigan marina project near sand dunes gets key permit

(Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM)

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has given a marina and home development project in the Lake Michigan sand dunes a key permit it needs to move forward.

The department approved a permit for the North Shores of Saugatuck project Friday. The project would build a 1,600-foot-long marina and nearly 40 home sites near the Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

John Bayha is the environmental engineer overseeing the permit application. He says the permit requires that the marina basin be lined with impermeable clay to isolate it from the groundwater system and that groundwater monitoring wells be installed near the wetlands.

The department also approved the construction of an access roadway around the marina.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must still award a permit before construction can begin.

