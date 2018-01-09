Missing man was threatened by ex-wife's boyfriend, friends say

Undated photo of Justin Holt on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Muskegon County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to solve a missing person case.

Justin Holt, 35, is from the Twin Lake area and hasn't been heard from since Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Deputies say his car is still at his home in the 6000 block of 10th Street, where he lives alone. Holt was reported missing by friends who said he was threatened by his ex-wife's boyfriend. The couple lives in Louisiana.

Holt and his ex-wife have had custody disputes over their minor children in the past.

If you have any information about where Holt might be, please contact the sheriff's department at 231-724-6236.

