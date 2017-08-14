Motorcyclist injured in crash in South Haven

Ambulance

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - A motorcycle rider is being treated at a local hospital after crashing into a small SUV on Monday, August 14 just before 5 p.m.

According to South Haven Police, the motorcyclist was riding east in the westbound lane.

The crash happened in South Haven Township near Park Meadows apartments on M43.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and there were injuries to his head. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not injured.

