Muskegon Commissioner drafts proclamation opposing racism in his city

MUSKEGON, MICH. - In August a noose was discovered on a playground in Muskegon. Then days later, there was racist graffiti found on a monument at Muskegon High School and at least three doors at Glen Oaks Apartments.

The noose and bright paint were quickly removed. But the event left a mark on the city.

"We know racism is alive and well," said Willie German Jr., a Muskegon Commissioner. "There is no question about that."

German drafted a proclamation for Muskegon City Commissioners to consider Tuesday night. The "City of Muskegon Opposes Racism in our City" proclamation calls for the commission to take a leadership role in the fight for the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

"That is something that is not accepted or welcomed here in the city of Muskegon," said German.

Following the discovery of the noose and racial graffiti members of the Muskegon community organized two different events.

A Love Lives Here rally and another movement named Hate Has No Home Here.

German has wondered what public event denouncing racism should happen next. Then, he realized it was his turn to organize.

"I reached out to my fellow commissioners and actually talked with citizens and constituents," German said.

The "City of Muskegon Opposes Racism in our City" proclamation will be in front of commissioners at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Muskegon Police were not able to locate the person responsible for either the graffiti or the noose.

