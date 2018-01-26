Muskegon County Drain Commissioner petition rejected

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A petition to recall Muskegon County Drain Commission Brenda Moore was rejected on Friday, Jan. 26.

The elections committee voted 3-0 to deny the recall petition based on language and lack of clarity.

►Earlier: Effort to recall Muskegon Co. Drain Commissioner begins

A number of residents in the Kuis drain district objects to plans to spend more than $2 million to make improvements to the drain. The work would be in an effort to more efficiently move ground water away from neighborhoods and into Black Creek.

Moore was elected by voters in 2016. She was first appointed to the position in 2013.

A Muskegon Co. resident was working to recall drain commissioner Brenda Moore. This morning the elections committee voted 3-0 to deny his recall petition based on language and lack of clarity. Some residents are angry with Moore over likely assessments for drain work. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Rgw0r1hfPl — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 26, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV