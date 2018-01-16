Muskegon Heights leaders building 'new normal' with trash carts

New Muskegon Heights trash bins.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The mayor of Muskegon Heights and members of the city council continue to pursue plans to develop what they call "a new normal" for the city.

The city announced this week a partnership between the City of Muskegon Heights and Republic Services.

The agreement will provide city residents with 96-gallon carts for their residential garbage services.

This effort is meant to improve garbage removal services in the city, as well as to reduce the amount of loose litter in residential neighborhoods.

“Right now we do not supply dedicated trash carts to each address," said Jake Eckholm, Muskegon Heights City Manager. "And so, people are responsible for supplying their own."

Often times residents place garbage near the road for pick up in cans without lids. That can lead to garbage that spills out and blows away littering streets.

The City of Muskegon Heights mailed a letter to all residents to inform them of the new service.

The carts are provided at no cost to 3,800 residential addresses. Additional carts can be obtained from Republic Services at a cost of $28.20 per year.

Republic Services is expected to finish dropping off carts to addresses by the end of the week.

