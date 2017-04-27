Muskegon researcher reflects on new Asian carp study

Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A federal study says Asian carp would find plenty of food if they reached Lake Michigan.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey used computer models to estimate the lake's suitability for bighead and silver carp.

They have advanced up the Illinois River, which is linked to Lake Michigan by other waterways.

Government agencies are using electric barriers and other strategies to block their path to the lake.

The new research suggests that Asian carp wouldn't spread randomly around Lake Michigan but follow coastlines to areas like Muskegon Lake with the kind of habitats that have lots of algae.

The presence of Asian carp in Lake Michigan would likely adversely affect the ecosystem and fishing industry.

"The reality is we do not know what is going to happen until they get here, but we do not want that experiment," said Carl Ruetz, Proferror at Grand Valley State University's Annis Water Resources Institute in Muskegon.

Ruetz reviewed the information releasd this week by the U.S. Geological Survey. It's based on satellite images taken over three years showing Lake Michigan's coastlines have sufficient near surface algae for bighead and silver carp to survive.

"When you do this modeling you have to make lots of assumptions, but it's sort of the best we can do to get a sense of what we think the threat is," Ruetz said.

The study suggests and Ruetz believes Asian Carp would follow coastline passages to reach other bodies of water that connect to Lake Michigan.

"More of the river mouths and the embayments like Green Bay, Muskegon Lake, and Lake Macatawa,," Ruetz said.

Survival for Asian Carp is even more likely in those area. "Hopefully it gets the public's attention so they're aware of this issue," said Ruetz. "I think a lot of us who live on the lakeshore are well aware of it."

Scientists still have a lot of unanswered questions about the reproductive requirements for Asian Carp. The study does not address that topic.

Asian carp were brought to the United States more than four decades ago to help farmers.

Owners of commercial catfish farms in the Southern United States imported them, to control weed and parasite growth in their stock ponds. At the time, biologists thought it was a good idea. The carp eventually got into the Mississippi River and began making their way north. The federal government has since put in electric barriers near Chicago, in hopes of keeping the carp out of the Great Lakes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV