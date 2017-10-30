Muskegon residents asked to 'Imagine Muskegon Lake'

Muskegon Lake.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - The city of Muskegon is interested in community direction relating to the future of the Muskegon Lake.

The first of two "Imagine Muskegon Lake" planning events was held Monday at the Grand Valley State University's Annis Water Resources Institute.

The city's economic and planning department is developing long-range goals for capitalizing on that community asset.

The city is interested in ideas from community members on how to improve access to the lake especially in downtown Muskegon.

"Our downtown is undergoing a lot of development right now," said Mike Franzack, Muskegon Planning Department. However Shoreline Drive and train tracks are a barrier between the city's developing downtown and the lake. A pedestrian bride is one idea being considered to overcome those barriers.

The date for a second "Imagine Muskegon Lake" event has not yet been set. Citizens can also contact the planning office during city hall hours.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV